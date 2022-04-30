Rivera sparks New England to 2-0 victory over Inter Miami

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Damian Rivera had an instant impact in his first MLS start and the New England Revolution breezed to a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami CF. Rivera, a 19-year-old homegrown attacker took a Carles Gil feed and beat Nick Marsman at his near post, putting the Revs (3-5-1) up 1-0 less than a minute into the game. Adam Buksa capped the scoring with a goal in the 64th minute — four minutes after Inter Miami center back Damion Lowe was sent off for a second yellow card. Inter Miami finished the match another man down after Jairo Quinteros was sent off in the 76th minute for a second yellow card.