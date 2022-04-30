Salloi goal helps Sporting KC earn 2-2 tie with Dallas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored the only goal of the second half to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 2-2 draw with Dallas FC in MLS action. Salloi scored the equalizer for Sporting KC (2-6-2) in the 77th minute off a pass from Cameron Duke after Dallas’ Brandon Servania was sent off in the 67th minute for receiving two quick yellow cards. Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute to give Sporting KC a 1-0 lead. Dallas (4-1-4) bounced backed with goals by Alan Velasco in the 36th minute and Jesus Ferreira in the 42nd to grab a 2-1 lead at halftime.