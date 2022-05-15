Pujols pitches 9th, Cardinals roll to 15-6 win over Giants

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina homered and drove in four runs and Adam Wainwright tossed six effective innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 15-6 win over the San Francisco Giants that ended with veteran slugger Albert Pujols on the mound. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who won two of three in the series. Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer for San Francisco, which lost its second in a row after a six-game winning streak. Wainwright allowed two runs and three hits. San Francisco starter Carlos Rodon gave up eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.