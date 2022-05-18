Astros’ Odorizzi: MRI shows some leg damage, no set return

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi says an MRI on his left leg showed damage that will sideline him for an indefinite period. But he added he felt fortunate an injury at Fenway Park this week wasn’t worse. Odorizzi heard a pop in his ankle during Monday night’s start against Boston that caused him to collapse after throwing a pitch. The 32-year-old right-hander feared a serious setback with his Achilles tendon. Odorizzi was stretchered off the field and put on the 15-day injured list. Odorizzi said an MRI revealed some damage to tendons and ligaments, but not the Achilles tendon. He said the current plan calls for rehab to improve range of motion and strengthening. There is no set timeline for his return. Odorizzi is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA in seven starts this season.