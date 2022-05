VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lucas Cavallini scored a last-minute penalty kick, lifting the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on Wednesday night. Vancouver has won three of its last four games. Dallas had its nine-match unbeaten streak halted. Paul Arriola opened the scoring for Dallas with his fourth goal of the season in the first half. Vancovuer’s Brian White tied the match in the 71st minute.