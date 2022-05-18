Correa 2 hits in return, small crowd as Twins top A’s 14-4

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and the Minnesota Twins seat a season high for runs in a 14-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics. Correa was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 11 games due to an injury sustained when a pitch hit him while he gripped the bat during a swing. Gary Sánchez went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Luis Arráez, Ryan Jeffers and Gilberto Celestino each drove in two runs.