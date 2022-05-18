Injured Luke Jackson, Braves go to salary arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Jackson, sidelined for the season by Tommy John surgery, had his lockout-delayed salary arbitration hearing with the Atlanta Braves. Jackson asked for a raise from $1.9 million to $4 million, and the Braves argued for $3.6 million. The case was heard by Robert Herzog, Richard Bloch and Scott Buchheit, and a decision is expected Thursday. A 30-year-old right-hander, Jackson had surgery on April 13 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Jackson had 18 saves in 2019 and had served as a top setup man the past two years.