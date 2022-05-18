LEADING OFF: Mets’ Scherzer set for MRI on sore left side

By The Associated Press

Mets ace Max Scherzer is scheduled for an MRI a day after pulling himself from a start with discomfort in his left side. The three-time Cy Young Award winner signaled that he needed to come out of an 11-4 victory over St. Louis after throwing a pitch in the sixth inning. Scherzer says he doesn’t think the strain is major and he hopes that by exiting at the first sign of pain, he can avoid a serious injury. Also, Marcus Stroman is set to come off the COVID-19 injured list and start for the Cubs against Arizona.