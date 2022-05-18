Lowe HR in 10th gives Rangers 6-5 win and sweep of Angels

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer on the first pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 6-5 victory. The Angels tied it at 4 on Jared Walsh’s second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the ninth inning. They went ahead in the top of the 10th on a fielder’s choice grounder by Mike Trout, who homered earlier in the game. Jonah Heim had three hits and drove in two runs against against Angels starter Shohei Ohtani, but the Rangers’ switch-hitting catcher struck out with the bases loaded in the ninth against just-in Raisel Iglesias (1-2).