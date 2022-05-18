Mavericks fined 2nd time for breaking bench rules at Suns

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for a second violation of bench decorum during their Western Conference semifinal series against Phoenix. The second fine was twice as much as the first. It was issued after Dallas’ blowout Game 7 victory in Phoenix that sent the Mavericks to the West finals against Golden State. The league says players and a member of the coaching staff stood for extended periods, were too far from the bench area and encroached on the court during game action. The other fine came after Game 2, also in Phoenix.