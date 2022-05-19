Ogunbowale scores 37 to help Wings beat Mercury 94-84

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 37 points, Marina Mabrey added 13 points and a career-best 10 assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 94-84. Guard Allisha Gray had 16 points and a career-high five blocks for Dallas. Diana Taurasi led Phoenix with 31 points. She extended her own NBA record by recording her 50th career game scoring at least 30. She is also the first player in league history to score at least 30 points after turning 39. Skylar Diggins-Smith did not play for Phoenix with an illness that was not COVID-19.