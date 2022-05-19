Padres manager Bob Melvin expected back in dugout Friday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The San Diego Padres say manager Bob Melvin plans to return to the dugout when they open a three-game series at San Francisco. Melvin has been away since having prostate surgery on May 11. He will rejoin the Padres for the final three games of a nine-game, three-city trip. The Padres said no cancer was found during Melvin’s surgery. Bench coach Ryan Christenson managed the team in Melvin’s absence. The Padres went 4-2 in a swing through Atlanta and Philadelphia. Christenson also managed three games on their last homestand, going 2-1.