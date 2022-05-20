Acuña’s 1st game in Miami since knee injury, leads Braves

MIAMI (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 5-3. In his first game at the stadium where he sustained a season-ending knee injury July 10, Acuña also stole a base. Marcell Ozuna homered for the third consecutive game, while Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves. Atlanta starter Charlie Morton pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball. Morton allowed three runs, seven hits, walked one and struck out five. Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer for the Marlins. It was the 2021 World Series MVP’s eighth homer of the season and first against Atlanta since he left as a free agent.