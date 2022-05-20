Bach says Russia ban is to protect athletes, not punish them

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says Russian athletes and officials who have been banned from international sporting events because of the war in Ukraine are being protected rather than punished. Most Olympic sports bodies followed the IOC guidance given within days of Russia’s invasion by expelling teams and athletes from their competitions. Multiple Russian appeals are pending at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Bach’s speech will likely be echoed by defense lawyers at those CAS cases. Bach says sports were protecting the integrity of competitions and the physical security of Russian athletes.