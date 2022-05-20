EPL farewells: Origi, Rudiger among those saying goodbye

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

There will be a slew of farewells for players, managers and even referees on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday. Some will be heartfelt and others most certainly won’t be. Divock Origi and Antonio Rudiger are leaving Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively, to move abroad and can expect great receptions from their club’s fans. Paul Pogba’s second spell at Manchester United is coming to a rather undignified end and the France midfielder might not even play in the team’s game against Crystal Palace. Veteran manager Roy Hodgson is heading into retirement while the league’s most charismatic referee is also hanging up his whistle.