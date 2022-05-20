Interstatedaydream wins Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

By STEVE GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Canada-bred Interstatedaydream held off race favorite Adare Manor and win the $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course It’s the first Black-Eyed Susan victory for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux. Interstatedaydream won for the third time in five career starts and has never finished out of the money. Interstatedaydream led at the top of the stretch and many in the crowd expected Adare Manor and jockey John Velazquez to mount a challenge. But Interstatedaydream refused to yield the lead and won by 1¼ lengths.