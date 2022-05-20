Justin Thomas sets the target in the wind at Southern Hills

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Justin Thomas is playing his best golf in the strongest wind. Thomas has set a daunting target in the PGA Championship. He shot another 67 at Southern Hills. That put him one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy, who plays in the afternoon. Conditions were strong enough in the wind that only four other players from the early starters were still under par. Matt Fitzpatrick was three shots behind. McIlroy is playing in the same group with Woods, whose first task is to make the cut. Among those in danger of going home early is Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.