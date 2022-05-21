Skip to Content
Betts falls triple shy of cycle, leads Dodgers past Phillies

By DAN GELSTON
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mookie Betts homered, doubled and singled, knocked in three runs, threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate and sparked the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Gavin Lux lined the go-ahead single to right over a drawn-in infield in the eighth inning for a 5-4 lead. Cody Bellinger scored on Searanthony Dominguez’s wild pitch for the 6-4 lead. Austin Barnes hit his fourth homer of the year in the ninth for a 7-4 lead. Phillies star Bryce Harper went 1 for 4 as the designated hitter in his first game in a week. The 2021 NL MVP was one of the hottest hitters in baseball before he was forced out of the lineup for an injection in his elbow..

