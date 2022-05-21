Epicenter a close second again after frustrating Preakness

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Epicenter became the first horse since Bodemeister in 2012 to be the runner-up in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. Each loss carried its own type of frustration. In the Derby, Epicenter ran a big race but was passed by 80-1 longshot Rich Strike at the end. At the Preakness, Early Voting was the horse to catch. Epicenter couldn’t quite do it. Early voting won by 1 1/4 lengths. Epicenter was the 6-5 favorite, but a poor start left trainer Steven Asmussen’s colt with too much to do.