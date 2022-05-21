Former NFL coach Westhoff honest, candid as ever in new book

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Westhoff has always been blunt and brutally honest. He’s a cancer survivor who has multiple times beaten long odds. He’s a football innovator who established himself over 32 seasons as arguably the NFL’s greatest special teams coach. He has been a relentless fighter and constant achiever all his life. The 74-year-old Westhoff is as candid as ever in “Figure It Out,” an entertaining autobiography published by Mascot Books. There are plenty of chuckles, eyebrow-raising comments and inspiring lessons shared from his football journey including his years with the Colts, Dolphins, Jets and Saints.