Profar: SF fans `worst in league’ after ball, bottle thrown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fans in San Francisco threw at least one baseball and a beer bottle onto the field Friday night in the direction of San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar, who called the crowd at Giants games “the worst in the league.” Play was delayed briefly after Profar got into an exchange with fans before the bottom of the third inning. He was warming up in left field and faked as if he was going to throw a ball into the stands, then turned and tossed it into the seats along the third base line. Someone threw the ball back onto the field near him. At the same time, another ball was thrown onto the field. In the seventh, an aluminum beer bottle was tossed in Profar’s direction.