Rangers’ Scottish Cup win eases Europa League pain

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers has ended a tumultuous week by winning the Scottish Cup after beating Hearts 2-0 after extra time in the final. Rangers lost the Europa League final on Wednesday night in a penalty shootout. It went into another extra time on Saturday thanks to Craig Gordon’s save with his foot from Joe Aribo near the end of regulation time at Hampden Park. However, they dug deep yet again and two goals in three minutes by substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright gave them the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2009.