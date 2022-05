By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Webb Simpson showed low scores were still possible in the soggy, blustery conditions at Southern Hills, even while some of the world’s best players were flopping. Simpson’s 65 off a morning start was one of the best rounds of the day Saturday, and keeps him within sight of the leaders. Simpson barely survived the cut, then attacked the weekend when the bad weather blew in.