Valencia fans protest against owner Lim outside stadium

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Valencia fans angry with club owner Peter Lim have protested outside its stadium while their team played its final game of the season. Fans waved signs saying “Lim Go Home” and shouted for the Singapore businessman to sell the club. It appeared there were more fans flooding the streets outside Mestalla Stadium than inside watching Valencia beat Celta Vigo 2-0 in the Spanish league. The latest protest against Lim’s leadership was called after a local sports newspaper published leaked audios of club president Anil Murthy. He seemed to disparage local politicians and residents. The club says the audios were “taken out of context, edited and adulterated.”