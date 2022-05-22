Burnley’s 6-season EPL stint ends with loss to Newcastle

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley was relegated from the Premier League after six seasons with a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle, which allowed rival Leeds to survive. Burnley needed only to match Leeds’ result against Brentford. Groans sounded around Burnley’s Turf Moor home when news came through in added time that Leeds had scored its second goal in what finished a 2-1 win over Brentford. Callum Wilson scored both of Newcastle’s goals before Maxwel Cornet responded for Burnley.