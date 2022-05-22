Chelsea ends season of ownership turmoil with win vs Watford

LONDON (AP) — Ross Barkley scored in injury time for Chelsea to end a season of ownership turmoil with a 2-1 win over Watford in the final round of the Premier League on Sunday. The former England midfielder nodded in Reece James’ cross for Chelsea’s late winner with prospective owner Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge again to finally see the team win in person. The American businessman was joined by Swiss billionaire and consortium partner Hansjorg Wyss, who enjoyed his first visit to the west London stadium since the deal to buy the club from sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich was agreed earlier this month. They will hope their Chelsea takeover can finally be completed in the next week, ahead of the May 31 deadline when the government license that allows the club to operate expires.