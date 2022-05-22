Cueto sharp, Pollock HR in 9th, Chisox top Yanks in 1st game

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Johnny Cueto pitched six more scoreless innings, AJ Pollock hit a tiebreaking home run off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader. There didn’t appear to be any carryover of the anger and tension at Yankee Stadium from the previous afternoon. On Saturday, the benches cleared and Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson, who is white, acknowledged calling Chicago star Tim Anderson, who is Black, “Jackie” — a reference to pioneering baseball icon Jackie Robinson that elicited criticism from both managers. Anderson didn’t play in the opener. Manager Tony La Russa said he wanted the star shortstop to play only one game.