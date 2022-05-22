Kane’s 2nd-period hat trick helps Oilers top Flames 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had three goals in a six-minute span in the second period, Leon Draisaitl set an NHL record with four assists in one playoff period and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. Zach Hyman had the other goal for Edmonton and Connor McDavid had three more assists. Mike Smith made 31 saves. Oliver Kylington scored the lone goal for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom allowed four goals on 34 shots before getting pulled. Dan Vladar made seven saves in relief.