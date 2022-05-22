Sun start fast, breeze to 92-70 victory over Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones scored 18 points apiece and the Connecticut Sun breezed to a 92-70 victory over the Indiana Fever. Thomas added six rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (4-1), which jumped out to a 26-15 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Courtney Williams scored 15 and Jonquel Jones pitched in with 13 points and nine boards. Victoria Vivians topped Indiana (2-6) with 15 points, while Emily Engstler scored 11 with eight rebounds.