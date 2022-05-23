Conference tourneys to set stage for NCAA baseball regionals

By ERIC OLSON

Three NCAA baseball tournament spots have been clinched and conference tournaments this week will determine the other automatic bids. The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be announced Sunday and the rest of the 64-team field next Monday. There are 31 automatic qualifiers and 33 at-large selections. Already in are UC Santa Barbara of the Big West, Columbia of the Ivy League and Coppin State of the MEAC. Tennessee and Virginia Tech are the consensus top two teams in the major polls this week.