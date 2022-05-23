With Mbappé staying, PSG lays first brick in rebuilding

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

Kylian Mbappé’s decision to reject Real Madrid and commit to Paris Saint-Germain for three more seasons marks the start of a large rebuilding project at the French league champion. After more than a decade of repeated failures in Europe’s top competition, club officials hope that Mbappé staying will finally lead to the conquest of the Champions League title. Things will change in a big way in Paris, with a new coach and a new sporting director likely to be appointed in the coming days or weeks. New players will also join this summer to help finalize a project that will be centered around the World Cup-winning forward.