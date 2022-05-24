Medvedev: Wimbledon ban’s impact on ranking ‘very strange’

PARIS (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has acknowledged it’s “very strange” he could rise to No. 1 in the rankings as a result of not being allowed to play at Wimbledon. The Russian is ranked second behind Novak Djokovic and began his French Open campaign with a straight-set victory. But the All England Club’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine was still front and center. In response to the ban, the ATP and the WTA women’s tour announced they would not award ranking points to any players for results at Wimbledon. This could elevate Medvedev. In the women’s draw Paula Badosa, Jelena Ostapenko, Karolina Pliskova and Danielle Collins all earned victories. Two-time major champion Simona Halep plays later.