Brewers RHP Woodruff leaves game with ankle discomfort

By DAVID SOLOMON
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff left a start against the St. Louis Cardinals with right ankle discomfort. Woodruff was warming up to pitch the bottom of the fifth when catcher Omar Návarez summoned the team’s training staff to the mound. After a brief meeting with the trainers and manager Craig Counsell, Woodruff departed. Woodruff had allowed two runs in four innings. He entered the game at 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA in eight starts. On Monday, Milwaukee placed right-hander Freddy Peralta on the injured list with a right shoulder strain that is expected to keep him out for a significant period of time.

Associated Press

