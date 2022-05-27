Deja vu? Larson hopes Coca-Cola 600 can ignite run to title

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson is hoping a return to victory lane at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday might propel him to a second straight NASCAR Cup Series championship. In other words, he’s hoping history will repeat itself. Larson has just one win this season, three months ago at Fontana. That leaves him in a similar situation to last year when he arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR’s longest and most grueling race with just one win. But his season turned at Charlotte. Larson dominated the Coca-Cola last year and went on to win four straight races and eventually his first Cup title.