Helm scores late, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2 to win series

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Darren Helm scored with 5.6 seconds left and Darcy Kuemper stopped 17 shots as the Colorado Avalanche finished off their second-round series with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 6. J.T. Compher scored twice for Colorado, which advanced to the Western Conference finals for first time since 2002. The Avalanche had been eliminated in the second round each of the past three years. Colorado opens the series against Edmonton on Tuesday night in Denver. Jordan Kyrou and Justin Faulk scored for St. Louis. and Ville Husso made 36 saves. On the winning goal, Helm scored off a drive from the faceoff circle.