Pato O’Ward signs extension with McLaren through 2025

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pato O’Ward inked a contract extension two days before the Indianapolis 500 that makes him the centerpiece of Arrow McLaren SP in IndyCar and perhaps beyond. The deal extends O’Ward’s contract through the 2025 season, includes a well-earned pay raise, a McLaren for his personal use and potential opportunities for the 23-year-old with McLaren’s Formula One team. O’Ward will start seventh in Sunday’s Indy 500, alongside teammate Felix Rosenqvist.