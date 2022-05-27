Rangers’ Shesterkin succeeds Lundqvist as ‘King’ of New York

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Igor Shesterkin has shown he has the talent and the personality to succeed Henrik Lundqvist as the new king of New York. The face of the Rangers has the Original Six franchise in the traditional 16-team NHL playoffs for the first time in five years. He knows it’s now the goal to bring the Stanley Cup back to New York for the first time since 1994. Shesterkin is a Hart Trophy finalist as league MVP for what he did to backstop the Rangers in the regular season. But it’s his ability to bounce back to adversity in the playoffs that shows why he’s ready for the job.