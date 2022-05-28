15,000 fans watch Argentina train in Spain for Finalissima

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s Argentina has trained in front of 15,000 fans at the stadium of Athletic Bilbao in northern Spain as it prepares to play Italy in London in a clash of the South American and European champions. Argentina trained his week behind closed doors at Athletic’s training grounds outside the city. The tickets to watch Argentina train cost 12 euros for the general public and 10 euros for Athletic club members. Argentina will play Italy on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in a showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA champions.