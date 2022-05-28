Chelsea takeover imminent after final agreement reached

LONDON (AP) — The sale of Premier League club Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is expected to be completed Monday. The club says in a statement that “a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night” to sell to the Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium. The price is 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) — the highest ever for a sports team. The club says “It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday.” The announcement followed a series of approvals allowing owner Roman Abramovich to sell after he was sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.