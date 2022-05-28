Graham, Stanford beat Arizona 5-4; advance to Pac-12 finals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carter Graham hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third and top-seeded Stanford beat Arizona 5-4 to advance to the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament. Stanford plays the winner of Oregon State-UCLA in the first-ever Pac-12 title game. Brock Jones walked to lead off the bottom of the third, stole second base and then scored when Graham — who went into the game 0-for-9 in the tournament — hit his conference-leading 20th home run of the season to make it 3-2. Tommy Splaine pulled an RBI triple down the line in left and scored on Mac Bingham’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth to trim the Wildcats’ deficit to 5-4 but Tyler Casagrande fouled out, stranding two base runners, to end the threat.