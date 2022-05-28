Johnson flashes speed, charm in 1st shot at winning Indy 500

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has been one of the biggest stars in May in the lead-up to the Indianapolis 500. He shared late-night laughs with Jimmy Fallon and crushed the fastest speeds of his life. He signed autographs for fellow drivers and saved a sideways slide in his first Indianapolis 500 qualifying run. All that’s left for the 46-year-old Indy rookie is winning the race. Johnson is trying to join A. J. Foyt and Mario Andretti as the only drivers to win both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500. He worked as an NBC Sports analyst and was sidelined in street clothes last year. Johnson is trying to win this year driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.