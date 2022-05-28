Skip to Content
Kluber, Cole duel, Rays end Yankees’ 4-game winning streak

By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Corey Kluber and Gerrit Cole dueled evenly for six impressive innings before the Tampa Bay Rays scored a pair of late runs to beat the Yankees 3-1, ending New York’s four-game winning streak. Yandy Diaz had a tiebreaking infield hit in the seventh and Manuel Margot extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single in the eighth. Kluber allowed one run and three hits, walking none and striking out five. Last May, the two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched a no-hitter for the Yankees against Texas. Cole struck out 10, giving up one run and two hits with three walks.

