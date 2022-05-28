McNeil homers, Lindor piles up RBIs as Mets beat Phils 8-2

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead, three-run homer during a rain-soaked fourth inning, Francisco Lindor drove in three to extend his RBI streak to a career-best six games and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2. Taijuan Walker limited the Phillies to two runs in five innings, Luis Guillorme matched a career high with three hits and the NL East leaders improved to 31-17. They’ll try for a three-game sweep Sunday in their final game against Philadelphia until Aug. 12. Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto had two hits each, but the Phillies stumbled with yet another defensive lowlight in the outfield.