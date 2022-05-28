Monaco’s F1 future under scrutiny, drivers want it to stay

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

MONACO (AP) — With new Formula One tracks popping up and paying huge licensing fees, the future of F1’s marquee event in Monaco has come under scrutiny. F1 is as much part of the tiny principality’s image as Grace Kelly and the famed casino. The Monaco Grand Prix forms motorsports’ Triple Crown along with the Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours Le Mans. The race has long been considered untouchable. But now F1 wants a better sanctioning deal and if Monaco doesn’t pay up, the grand prix could fall off the schedule.