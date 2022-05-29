Cubs place LHP Wade Miley on 15-day IL with shoulder strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. Miley also missed the start of the season with left elbow inflammation. He is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts in his first season with Chicago. The 35-year-old Miley hasn’t pitched since he worked six innings of three-run ball in a 5-4 victory over Arizona on May 22. The IL move was made retroactive to Thursday. Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.