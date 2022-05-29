Longoria’s 4th homer in 4 days lifts Giants over Reds 6-4

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan Longoria hit his fourth home run in four games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants over the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 and avoided a three-game sweep. Tyler Mahle took a no-hit bid into the seventh and Cincinnati led 2-0 in the eighth when Tommy La Stella doubled off Jeff Hoffman with one out, Wilmer Flores walked with two outs and Joc Pederson slapped a run-scoring single to right. Art Warren relieved, and Longoria reached down for a a full-count fastball on the outside corner and drove it to the opposite field.