Nadal edges Auger-Aliassime at French Open; Djokovic next

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal got through a serious test in the French Open’s fourth round by edging Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a record 59th matchup against rival Novak Djokovic. This was only the third five-setter Nadal ever has played at Roland Garros, where he has won 13 of his record 21 Grand Slam titles. Nadal is 3-0 in those contests that go the distance, part of his overall 109-3 mark at the clay-court tournament. Two of those three career defeats in Paris came against Djokovic, owner of 20 major titles and two at the French Open. Last year, Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals en route to the trophy.