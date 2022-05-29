Sonny Gray and Zack Greinke hurt as Twins beat Royals 7-3

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Sonny Gray and Kansas City’s Zack Greinke left Sunday’s game with injuries, leaving their teams to wonder how much time each will miss. Gray cruised and was backed by Gio Urshela’s three-run homer before leaving in the seventh inning because of right pectoral soreness during the Twins’ 7-3 win over the Royals on Sunday. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Gray felt minor pec tightness. Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said Greinke has elbow/flexor issues. Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer for the Twins.