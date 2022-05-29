Vlad Jr. scratched by Blue Jays with sore left wrist

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays scratched slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from their starting lineup. Guerrero was in the Blue Jays’ initial lineup as the designated hitter before being removed about 2 1/2 hours before the first pitch against the Los Angeles Angels. Sportsnet reported Guerrero has soreness in his left wrist. Guerrero went 2 for 12 in the first three games of the series in Anaheim, where he spent many summers growing up while his father played for the Angels. Guerrero homered off the left field pole against Shohei Ohtani on Thursday. Guerrero has missed only one previous game this season.