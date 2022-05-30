At French Open, Swiatek loses set, extends match win streak

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s 20-set winning streak ended but her run of consecutive match victories is now up to 32 as she heads to the French Open quarterfinals. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek shook off an uncharacteristically problematic stretch and came back to beat 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen of China 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2 on Monday. Swiatek was the 2020 French Open champion. She has not lost a match anywhere since February and has collected five consecutive titles. Swiatek’s quarterfinal opponent will be 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula, one of three American women still in the tournament. Another women’s quarterfinal will be between Russians Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova.